USS Higgins (DDG 76) Galley

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 24, 2024) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Dorian Edwards, from Chicago, Illinois, makes pan de coco in the galley of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 24. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

Date Taken: 02.24.2024 Date Posted: 03.19.2024 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US