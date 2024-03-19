Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, the adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard speaks to an audience about the character of retired AKARNG Soldier Maj. Robert Hoffman during a dedication ceremony held at the Bethel Readiness Center Mar. 15, 2024. Saxe said Hoffman’s legacy will be one of servant leadership that places value on what can be accomplished when people are empowered and given opportunities to serve the people around them. (Alaska National Guard photo by Seth LaCount)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2024 18:09
|Photo ID:
|8297747
|VIRIN:
|240315-Z-SR689-1010
|Resolution:
|4469x2979
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|BETHEL, AK, US
|Hometown:
|BETHEL, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reflection: Bethel Readiness Center dedicated to Robert Hoffman [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bethel Readiness Center dedicated to local veteran, distinguished leader in community
