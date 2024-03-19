Unveiling the Sign: Bethel Readiness Center dedicated to Robert Hoffman

Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, the adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard congratulates retired AKARNG Soldier Maj. Robert Hoffman after unveiling the a new sign during a dedication ceremony held at the Bethel Readiness Center Mar. 15, 2024. Hoffman was joined by his loved ones, community members and fellow servicemembers in a celebration of his character and selfless leadership throughout his military career. (Alaska National Guard photo by Seth LaCount)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2024 18:09
|Photo ID:
|8297746
|VIRIN:
|240315-Z-SR689-1006
|Resolution:
|2474x1852
|Size:
|629.56 KB
|Location:
|BETHEL, AK, US
|Hometown:
|BETHEL, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Bethel Readiness Center dedicated to local veteran, distinguished leader in community
