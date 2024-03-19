Honoring Legacy: Bethel Readiness Center dedicated to Robert Hoffman

Retired Alaska Army National Guard Soldier Maj. Robert Hoffman shares his experiences in the military and his vision for the future of the Army Guard, during a dedication ceremony held at the Bethel Readiness Center Mar. 15, 2024. Hoffman said he would love to have young men and women from rural Alaska continue to build themselves up as people of character that make a difference in their community. (Alaska National Guard photo by Seth LaCount)

Date Taken: 03.15.2024
Location: BETHEL, AK, US