All Smiles: Bethel Readiness Center dedicated to Robert Hoffman

Alaska State Defense Force Sgt. John Foster, the noncommissioned officer in charge of the ASDF Quinhagak detachment congratulates retired Alaska Army National Guard Maj. Robert Hoffman during a dedication ceremony held at the Bethel Readiness Center Mar. 15, 2024. The armory was dedicated to Hoffman as a token of appreciation for his lasting impact on the AKARNG and the Bethel community. (Alaska National Guard photo by Seth LaCount)
|03.15.2024
|03.19.2024 18:09
|8297744
|240315-Z-SR689-1002
|6720x4480
|3.48 MB
|BETHEL, AK, US
|BETHEL, AK, US
|3
|0
Bethel Readiness Center dedicated to local veteran, distinguished leader in community
