    All Smiles: Bethel Readiness Center dedicated to Robert Hoffman [Image 1 of 4]

    All Smiles: Bethel Readiness Center dedicated to Robert Hoffman

    BETHEL, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska State Defense Force Sgt. John Foster, the noncommissioned officer in charge of the ASDF Quinhagak detachment congratulates retired Alaska Army National Guard Maj. Robert Hoffman during a dedication ceremony held at the Bethel Readiness Center Mar. 15, 2024. The armory was dedicated to Hoffman as a token of appreciation for his lasting impact on the AKARNG and the Bethel community. (Alaska National Guard photo by Seth LaCount)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 18:09
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bethel Readiness Center dedicated to local veteran, distinguished leader in community

