U.S. Space Force Spc. 3 Shayla Wiley, 74th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron all-source intelligence analyst, poses for a photo with her family on the beach. Wiley would like to either become a Space Force instructor or cross-train into another position to increase her knowledge and understanding of the Space Force. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2024 18:08
|Photo ID:
|8297739
|VIRIN:
|240319-X-X1914-1003
|Resolution:
|768x1024
|Size:
|200.91 KB
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Hometown:
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Down to Earth with Space Delta 7 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Down to Earth with Space Delta 7
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT