    Down to Earth with Space Delta 7 [Image 2 of 4]

    Down to Earth with Space Delta 7

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Tiana Williams 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Space Force Spc. 3 Shayla Wiley, 74th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron all-source intelligence analyst, poses for a photo as the focus of the Down to Earth series at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Mar. 12, 2024. Wiley is from Columbia, South Carolina, joining the Space Force in November of 2021 to support the U.S and make a difference. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 18:08
    Photo ID: 8297737
    VIRIN: 240312-X-IF173-1009
    Resolution: 5614x7018
    Size: 5.89 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
    Hometown: COLUMBIA, SC, US
    Women's History Month
    Space Force
    Delta 7
    DEL 7
    Down to Earth

