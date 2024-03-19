U.S. Space Force Spc. 3 Shayla Wiley, 74th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron all-source intelligence analyst, poses for a photo as the focus of the Down to Earth series at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Mar. 12, 2024. Wiley is from Columbia, South Carolina, joining the Space Force in November of 2021 to support the U.S and make a difference. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)
Down to Earth with Space Delta 7
