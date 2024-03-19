U.S. Space Force Spc. 3 Shayla Wiley, 74th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron all-source intelligence analyst, poses for a photo as the focus of the Down to Earth series at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Mar. 12, 2024. Wiley is from Columbia, South Carolina, joining the Space Force in November of 2021 to support the U.S and make a difference. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2024 Date Posted: 03.19.2024 18:08 Photo ID: 8297737 VIRIN: 240312-X-IF173-1009 Resolution: 5614x7018 Size: 5.89 MB Location: SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US Hometown: COLUMBIA, SC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Down to Earth with Space Delta 7 [Image 4 of 4], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.