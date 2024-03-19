Down to Earth with Space Delta 7

U.S. Space Force Spc. 3 Shayla Wiley, 74th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron all-source intelligence analyst, right, poses for a photo with two other Guardians during a graduation ceremony. One of Wiley’s future career goals is to apply for Officer Training School, as she already has her bachelor’s degree in business administration. (Courtesy photo)
