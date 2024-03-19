Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Down to Earth with Space Delta 7 [Image 1 of 4]

    Down to Earth with Space Delta 7

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2024

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Space Force Spc. 3 Shayla Wiley, 74th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron all-source intelligence analyst, right, poses for a photo with two other Guardians during a graduation ceremony. One of Wiley’s future career goals is to apply for Officer Training School, as she already has her bachelor’s degree in business administration. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 18:08
    Location: SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
    Hometown: COLUMBIA, SC, US
    Women's History Month
    Space Force
    Delta 7
    DEL 7
    Down to Earth

