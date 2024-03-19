U.S. Space Force Spc. 3 Shayla Wiley, 74th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron all-source intelligence analyst, right, poses for a photo with two other Guardians during a graduation ceremony. One of Wiley’s future career goals is to apply for Officer Training School, as she already has her bachelor’s degree in business administration. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2024 Date Posted: 03.19.2024 18:08 Photo ID: 8297736 VIRIN: 240319-X-X1914-1002 Resolution: 1170x876 Size: 301.7 KB Location: SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US Hometown: COLUMBIA, SC, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Down to Earth with Space Delta 7 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.