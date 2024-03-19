Down to Earth with Space Delta 7

Photo By Tiana Williams | U.S. Space Force Spc. 3 Shayla Wiley, 74th Intelligence, Surveillance and...... read more read more Photo By Tiana Williams | U.S. Space Force Spc. 3 Shayla Wiley, 74th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron all-source intelligence analyst, poses for a photo as the focus of the Down to Earth series at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Mar. 12, 2024. Wiley is from Columbia, South Carolina, joining the Space Force in November of 2021 to support the U.S and make a difference. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams) see less | View Image Page

On this edition of Down to Earth, we’re checking in with Space Delta 7 – Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, to meet U.S. Space Force Spc. 3 Shayla Wiley, all-source intelligence analyst with the 74th ISR Squadron.



Wiley is from Columbia, South Carolina, the home of Fort Jackson. She joined the Space Force in November of 2021 to make a difference and support the U.S.



Working out of Schriever SFB, Wiley provides critical intelligence information about systems and satellites that empower her customers to make sound decisions when executing their missions.



“I like knowing that I am helping solve problems and executing the vision for our country,” Wiley said.



One of Wiley’s future career goals is to apply for Officer Training School, as she already has her bachelor’s degree in business administration. Otherwise, she would like to either become a Space Force instructor or cross-train into another position to increase her knowledge and understanding of the Space Force.



“I like to learn, so having exposure to a little bit of everything is right up my alley,” Wiley said. “I like being in situations where I don’t know everything, but I have the opportunity to learn and ask questions to better understand.”



Wiley celebrates Women’s History Month by expressing her appreciation to the women in her life that have helped develop and inspire her.



“What [Women’s History Month] means to me is showing and expressing to all women that no matter what our background or culture is, our voices are stronger together,” Wiley said. “We should be beyond proud of the growth we as women have made and ... pass the torch to the next generation with the brightest flame.”



Wiley encourages everyone to say thank you to the women in their lives, as just a small gesture of support can mean so much.



The ISR Delta provides critical, time sensitive and actionable intelligence for space domain operations to allow for the detection, characterization and targeting of adversary space capabilities.



For more information on Delta 7, please visit: https://www.petersonschriever.spaceforce.mil/SpaceDelta7/