    RAF Mildenhall Education and Training Center starts eWAPS testing [Image 5 of 6]

    RAF Mildenhall Education and Training Center starts eWAPS testing

    ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Vita Evans, right, 100th Force Support Squadron Education and Training Center chief, and Heather Ruppert, 100th FSS education services specialist, prepare a computer lab for the electronic Weighted Airman Promotion System test at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 12, 2024. The eWAPS test is administered to assess Airmen’s knowledge of their jobs and general Air Force regulations, customs and history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 07:09
    VIRIN: 240312-F-KM921-1044
    Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
