A desktop screen displays the login page for the electronic Weighted Airman Promotion System test at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 12, 2024. The eWAPS is a mandatory promotion test administered to Airmen who wish to be promoted to the rank of staff sergeant or technical sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2024 07:09
|Photo ID:
|8296104
|VIRIN:
|240312-F-KM921-1004
|Resolution:
|5667x3771
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
RAF Mildenhall Education and Training Center starts eWAPs testing
