An electronic Weighted Airman Promotion System testing manual stands ready at the front of a computer lab at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 12, 2024. The testing instruction manual is read to the Airmen by a eWAPS test administrator to explain the process of the test. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2024 07:09
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
This work, RAF Mildenhall Education and Training Center starts eWAPS testing [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
RAF Mildenhall Education and Training Center starts eWAPs testing
