RAF Mildenhall Education and Training Center starts eWAPs testing

An electronic Weighted Airman Promotion System testing manual stands ready at the front of a computer lab at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 12, 2024. The testing instruction manual is read to the Airmen by a eWAPS test administrator to explain the process of the test. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

