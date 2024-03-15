Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RAF Mildenhall Education and Training Center starts eWAPS testing [Image 4 of 6]

    RAF Mildenhall Education and Training Center starts eWAPS testing

    ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    The 100th Force Support Squadron Education and Training Center set up a computer lab with new equipment and materials to introduce electronic Weighted Airman Promotion System testing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 12, 2024. The eWAPS test is a weighted promotion system administered electronically on computers to Airmen who wish to be promoted to the rank of staff sergeant or technical sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 07:09
    Photo ID: 8296107
    VIRIN: 240312-F-KM921-1035
    Resolution: 4861x3234
    Size: 818.3 KB
    Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildenhall Education and Training Center starts eWAPS testing [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RAF Mildenhall Education and Training Center starts eWAPS testing
    RAF Mildenhall Education and Training Center starts eWAPS testing
    RAF Mildenhall Education and Training Center starts eWAPS testing
    RAF Mildenhall Education and Training Center starts eWAPS testing
    RAF Mildenhall Education and Training Center starts eWAPS testing
    RAF Mildenhall Education and Training Center starts eWAPS testing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    RAF Mildenhall Education and Training Center starts eWAPs testing

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #RAFMildenhall #ReaDyCulture #eWAPS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT