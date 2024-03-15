RAF Mildenhall Education and Training Center starts eWAPs testing

The 100th Force Support Squadron Education and Training Center set up a computer lab with new equipment and materials to introduce electronic Weighted Airman Promotion System testing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 12, 2024. The eWAPS test is a weighted promotion system administered electronically on computers to Airmen who wish to be promoted to the rank of staff sergeant or technical sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

