240318-N-YX844-1115 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 18, 2024) Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), gives a tour to the Hon. Ishihara Hirotaka on the flight deck while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 18. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Mueller)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2024 21:21
|Photo ID:
|8295737
|VIRIN:
|240318-N-YX844-1080
|Resolution:
|2964x2371
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN) hosts tour for the Hon. Ishihara Hirotaka [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Evan Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT