USS Ronald Reagan (CVN) hosts tour for the Hon. Ishihara Hirotaka

240318-N-YX844-1070 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 18, 2024) Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), speaks with the Hon. Ishihara Hirotaka in the commanding officer’s in-port cabin during a tour while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 18. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Mueller)

