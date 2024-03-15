Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN) hosts tour for the Hon. Ishihara Hirotaka [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN) hosts tour for the Hon. Ishihara Hirotaka

    JAPAN

    03.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Mueller 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240318-N-YX844-1017 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 18, 2024) Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), welcomes the Hon. Ishihara Hirotaka on the ceremonial quarterdeck prior to a tour while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 18. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Mueller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2024
    Date Posted: 03.18.2024 21:21
    Photo ID: 8295733
    VIRIN: 240318-N-YX844-1017
    Resolution: 4002x2668
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN) hosts tour for the Hon. Ishihara Hirotaka [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Evan Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN) hosts tour for the Hon. Ishihara Hirotaka
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN) hosts tour for the Hon. Ishihara Hirotaka
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN) hosts tour for the Hon. Ishihara Hirotaka
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN) hosts tour for the Hon. Ishihara Hirotaka
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN) hosts tour for the Hon. Ishihara Hirotaka

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tour
    CVN 76
    Japan
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT