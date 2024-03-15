Oakland County high school students observe a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook aircraft, assigned to the Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment General Support Aviation Battalion, Michigan Army National Guard, land at the M1 Concourse, Pontiac, Michigan, March 13, 2024. The students watched the landing during a science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics-focused event hosted by the 127th Wing, held as a precursor to the 2024 Selfridge Open House and Air Show, which will include a STEAM expo during the June 8-9 event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea E. FitzPatrick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2024 Date Posted: 03.18.2024 16:06 Photo ID: 8295127 VIRIN: 240313-Z-EF377-1016 Resolution: 6379x4253 Size: 8.21 MB Location: PONTIAC, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Students inspired by STEAM event [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Chelsea FitzPatrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.