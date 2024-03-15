Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Students inspired by STEAM event [Image 3 of 3]

    Students inspired by STEAM event

    PONTIAC, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea FitzPatrick 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Oakland County high school students observe a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook aircraft, assigned to the Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment General Support Aviation Battalion, Michigan Army National Guard, land at the M1 Concourse, Pontiac, Michigan, March 13, 2024. The students watched the landing during a science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics-focused event hosted by the 127th Wing, held as a precursor to the 2024 Selfridge Open House and Air Show, which will include a STEAM expo during the June 8-9 event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea E. FitzPatrick)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.18.2024 16:06
    Photo ID: 8295127
    VIRIN: 240313-Z-EF377-1016
    Resolution: 6379x4253
    Size: 8.21 MB
    Location: PONTIAC, MI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Students inspired by STEAM event [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Chelsea FitzPatrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Students inspired by STEAM event
    Students inspired by STEAM event
    Students inspired by STEAM event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    STEAM events inspire area students

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    STEAM
    127th Wing
    2024 Selfridge Open House and Air Show
    2024 Selridge OHAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT