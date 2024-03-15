Stephanie Mead, a meteorologist from the local news station, talks to Oakland County high school students about her career in meteorology, at the M1 Concourse, Pontiac, Michigan, March 13, 2024. The students spoke with Mead during a science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics-focused event hosted by the 127th Wing, held as a precursor to the 2024 Selfridge Open House and Air Show. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea E. FitzPatrick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2024 Date Posted: 03.18.2024 16:06 Photo ID: 8295126 VIRIN: 240313-Z-EF377-1045 Resolution: 6322x4215 Size: 5.68 MB Location: PONTIAC, MI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Students inspired by STEAM event [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Chelsea FitzPatrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.