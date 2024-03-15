Students inspired by STEAM event

Oakland County high school students tour a U.S. Border Protection Air and Marine Operations long-range interceptor boat, at the M1 Concourse, Pontiac, Michigan, March 13, 2024. The students spoke with USBP marine drug interdiction agents and learned about the boat during a science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics-focused event hosted by the 127th Wing, held as a precursor to the 2024 Selfridge Open House and Air Show. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea E. FitzPatrick)

