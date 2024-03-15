WIA24: Valdosta Middle visits 23 MXG

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cody Dickerson, 23rd Maintenance Squadron nondestructive inspection supervisor, speaks to Valdosta Middle School students at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 15, 2024. The students visited Moody AFB during Women in Aviation Week to learn about various Air Force specialties in the 23rd Wing and 93rd Air Ground Operations Wing. Team Moody’s annual WIA events aim to highlight aviation-related career fields and inspire local youth to consider futures in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

