WIA24: Valdosta Middle visits 23 MXG

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Aubrey Baird, 23rd Maintenance Squadron nondestructive inspection journeyman, assists a Valdosta Middle School student with a hands-on demonstration at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 15, 2024. As part of Women in Aviation Week, Baird and her team showed the students how they use their equipment to satisfy maintenance requirements. Team Moody’s annual WIA events aim to highlight aviation-related career fields and inspire local youth to consider futures in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

