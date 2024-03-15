Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WIA24: Valdosta Middle visits 23 MXG [Image 1 of 8]

    WIA24: Valdosta Middle visits 23 MXG

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Aubrey Baird, 23rd Maintenance Squadron nondestructive inspection journeyman, assists a Valdosta Middle School student with a hands-on demonstration at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 15, 2024. As part of Women in Aviation Week, Baird and her team showed the students how they use their equipment to satisfy maintenance requirements. Team Moody’s annual WIA events aim to highlight aviation-related career fields and inspire local youth to consider futures in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.18.2024 14:56
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
    U.S. Air Force
    Women in Aviation
    15th Air Force
    FlyLikeAGirl
    MoodyWIA24

