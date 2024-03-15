WIA24: Valdosta Middle visits 23 MXG

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Aubrey Baird, 23rd Maintenance Squadron nondestructive inspection journeyman, explains how to conduct an equipment ultra sound to Valdosta Middle School students at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 15, 2024. As part of Women in Aviation Week, Moody AFB Airmen gave demonstrations to educate students on their Air Force specialties. Team Moody’s annual WIA events aim to highlight aviation-related career fields and inspire local youth to consider futures in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

