U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Aubrey Baird, 23rd Maintenance Squadron nondestructive inspection journeyman, watches as a Valdosta Middle School student participates in a hands-on demonstration at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 15, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2024 14:56
|Photo ID:
|8295036
|VIRIN:
|240315-F-NU502-1146
|Resolution:
|4898x3265
|Size:
|11.09 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WIA24: Valdosta Middle visits 23 MXG [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
