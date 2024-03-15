Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall Dorm of the Quarter [Image 4 of 7]

    RAF Mildenhall Dorm of the Quarter

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ryan Caballero, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron acting first sergeant, writes down notes during the Dorm of the Quarter event at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 14, 2024. Each quarter, an Airman's dorm room and a dormitory complex are recognized for being the best on base by senior leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

    This work, RAF Mildenhall Dorm of the Quarter [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

