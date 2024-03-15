U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ryan Caballero, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron acting first sergeant, writes down notes during the Dorm of the Quarter event at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 14, 2024. Each quarter, an Airman's dorm room and a dormitory complex are recognized for being the best on base by senior leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2024 Date Posted: 03.18.2024 07:01 Photo ID: 8293783 VIRIN: 240314-F-AB266-1048 Resolution: 4743x3162 Size: 3.85 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Mildenhall Dorm of the Quarter [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.