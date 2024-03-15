Team Mildenhall personnel pose for a photo after the Dorm of the Quarter event at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 14, 2024. Airmen, first sergeants and senior enlisted leaders judged dormitories and rooms for the Dorm of the Quarter event to recognize top-notch living standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alvaro Villagomez)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2024 07:01
|Photo ID:
|8293780
|VIRIN:
|240314-F-AB266-2277
|Resolution:
|5573x3981
|Size:
|6.57 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Mildenhall Dorm of the Quarter [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT