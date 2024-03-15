U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Hannah Hudson, 7th Special Operations Squadron acting first sergeant, evaluates a dorm room during the Dorm of the Quarter event at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 14, 2024. Each quarter, an Airman's dorm room and a dormitory complex are recognized for being the best on base by senior leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alvaro Villagomez)
This work, RAF Mildenhall Dorm of the Quarter [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
