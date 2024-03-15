RAF Mildenhall Dorm of the Quarter

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall judge and inspect dormitories during the Dorm of the Quarter event at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 14, 2024. Airmen, first sergeants and senior enlisted leaders judged dormitories and rooms for the Dorm of the Quarter event to recognize top-notch living standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

