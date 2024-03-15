Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall Dorm of the Quarter [Image 3 of 7]

    RAF Mildenhall Dorm of the Quarter

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall judge and inspect dormitories during the Dorm of the Quarter event at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 14, 2024. Airmen, first sergeants and senior enlisted leaders judged dormitories and rooms for the Dorm of the Quarter event to recognize top-notch living standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

