A U.S. Army Soldier with Echo Company, 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion,16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division conducts a maintenance test on a AH-64D Longbow Apache during aerial gunnery as part of Hanuman Guardian 2024 in Lopburi, Thailand, March 13, 2024. HG 24 is designed to enhance mission readiness and interoperability between the two nations and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. True Thao)//RELEASED
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2024 03:59
|Photo ID:
|8293636
|VIRIN:
|240313-A-BW446-1003
|Resolution:
|6249x4480
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|LOPBURI, TH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Soldiers reload ammo during Aerial Gunnery [Image 4 of 4], by SSG True Thao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
