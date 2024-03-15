Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Soldiers reload ammo during aerial gunnery [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Army Soldiers reload ammo during aerial gunnery

    LOPBURI, THAILAND

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. True Thao 

    366th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Darren J. Solanga, from Vallejo, Ca., with Echo Company, 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion,16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division loads a Hydra-70 rocket into an AH-64D Longbow Apache during aerial gunnery as part of Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2024 in Lopburi, Thailand, March 13, 2024. HG 24 is designed to enhance mission readiness and interoperability between the United States and Thailand and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. True Thao)//RELEASED

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.18.2024 03:57
    Photo ID: 8293637
    VIRIN: 240313-A-BW446-1004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: LOPBURI, TH
    Hometown: VALLEJO, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers reload ammo during aerial gunnery [Image 4 of 4], by SSG True Thao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Infantry Division
    16th Combat Aviation Brigade
    2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion
    HG24
    Hanuman Guardian 2024

