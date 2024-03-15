U.S. Army Soldiers reload ammo during aerial gunnery

A U.S. Army soldier with Echo Company, 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division loads 30mm cannon ammunition into the AH-64D Longbow Apache during aerial gunnery as part of Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2024 in Lop buri, Thailand, March 13, 2024. HG 24 is designed to enhance mission readiness and interoperability between the United States and Thailand and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. True Thao)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2024 Date Posted: 03.18.2024 Photo ID: 8293635 Location: LOP BURI, TH