U.S. Army Soldiers reload ammo during aerial gunnery

U.S. Army soldiers with Echo Company, 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division conduct a maintenance test on an AH-64D Longbow Apache during aerial gunnery as part of Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2024 in Lop buri, Thailand, March 13,2024. HG 24 is designed to enhance mission readiness and interoperability between the United States and Thailand and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. True Thao)//RELEASED

Date Taken: 03.13.2024 Date Posted: 03.18.2024 Location: LOP BURI, TH