    2024 Travis AFB Phoenix Spark challenges local high school students [Image 9 of 9]

    2024 Travis AFB Phoenix Spark challenges local high school students

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Savannah Waters 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Derek Salmi, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, speaks to students during the 2024 Travis Air Force Base Phoenix Spark Challenge at Travis AFB, California, March 15, 2024. This year’s challenge was focused on the theme “Glider Design Project.” These students were challenged to research, design and prototype an unpowered foam board glider aircraft, and showcase them during Travis AFB’s Wings Over Solano air show and open house. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

    Travis AFB
    community outreach
    Wings Over Solano
    Phoenix Spark

