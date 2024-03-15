2024 Travis AFB Phoenix Spark challenges local high school students

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Derek Salmi, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, speaks to students during the 2024 Travis Air Force Base Phoenix Spark Challenge at Travis AFB, California, March 15, 2024. The Phoenix Spark cell at Travis AFB highlights in their mission statement “innovation of the warfighter, by the warfighter, of the warfighter.” According to Spark members, the goal of this event was to foster innovation and experimentation among young students to create a culture of change in the future of STEM career fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

