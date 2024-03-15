2024 Travis Air Force Base Phoenix Spark Challenge medals are displayed during Travis AFB’s Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, March 15, 2024. Students launched their gliders in a hangar and presented their research to compete for awards in the categories of Best Flight Duration, Best Flight Distance, Overall Design, Best Research and Overall Top Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 03.17.2024 15:14 Photo ID: 8293120 VIRIN: 240315-F-DB163-1113 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 10.25 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 Travis AFB Phoenix Spark challenges local high school students [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Savannah Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.