2024 Travis AFB Phoenix Spark challenges local high school students

2024 Travis Air Force Base Phoenix Spark Challenge medals are displayed during Travis AFB’s Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, March 15, 2024. Students launched their gliders in a hangar and presented their research to compete for awards in the categories of Best Flight Duration, Best Flight Distance, Overall Design, Best Research and Overall Top Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)
