U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Derek Salmi, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, speaks to Rayanne Roberts and Nicklaus Avina, Winters Joint Union High School students, during the 2024 Travis Air Force Base Phoenix Spark Challenge at Travis AFB, California, March 15, 2024. This year’s challenge was focused on the theme “Glider Design Project.” These students were challenged to research, design and prototype an unpowered foam board glider aircraft, and showcase them during Travis AFB’s Wings Over Solano air show and open house. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Savannah L. Waters)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 03.17.2024 15:14 Photo ID: 8293119 VIRIN: 240315-F-DB163-1109 Resolution: 7776x5184 Size: 7.07 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 Travis AFB Phoenix Spark challenges local high school students [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Savannah Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.