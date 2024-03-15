Staff Sgt. Will Hinton of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit qualified in Olympic Trap for the 2024 Paris Games during USA Shooting’s Shotgun Olympic Trials - Part 2 in Tucson, Arizona March 11-17. Hinton, a Dacula, Georgia native, is an instructor/competitive shooter with the USAMU Shotgun Team at Fort Moore, Georgia. (USA Shooting photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2024 Date Posted: 03.17.2024 13:31 Photo ID: 8293087 VIRIN: 240317-A-ZG886-4939 Resolution: 2048x2048 Size: 472.34 KB Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dacula, GA Soldier Earns Ticket to Paris Olympics [Image 4 of 4], by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.