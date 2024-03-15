Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pattonsburg, MO Soldier Wins Ticket to Olympic Games [Image 1 of 4]

    Pattonsburg, MO Soldier Wins Ticket to Olympic Games

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Staff Sgt. Rachel Tozier of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit qualified in Olympic Trap for the 2024 Paris Games during USA Shooting’s Shotgun Olympic Trials - Part 2 in Tucson, Arizona March 11-17. Tozier, a Pattonsburg, Missouri native, is an instructor/competitive shooter with the USAMU Shotgun Team at Fort Moore, Georgia.

    Date Taken: 03.17.2024
    Date Posted: 03.17.2024
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US
    Olympics
    USAMU
    trap shooting
    Rachel Tozier
    Paris2024

