U.S. Army Soldier Qualifies for 2024 Olympic Games

Staff Sgt. Rachel Tozier of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit qualified in Olympic Trap for the 2024 Paris Games during USA Shooting’s Shotgun Olympic Trials - Part 2 in Tucson, Arizona March 11-17. Tozier, a Pattonsburg, Missouri native, is an instructor/competitive shooter with the USAMU Shotgun Team at Fort Moore, Georgia. (USA Shooting photo)

