U.S. Army Soldier Qualifies for Paris Olympics

Staff Sgt. Will Hinton of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit qualified in Olympic Trap for the 2024 Paris Games during USA Shooting’s Shotgun Olympic Trials - Part 2 in Tucson, Arizona March 11-17. Hinton, a Dacula, Georgia native, is an instructor/competitive shooter with the USAMU Shotgun Team at Fort Moore, Georgia.
