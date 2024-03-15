Date Taken: 03.10.2024 Date Posted: 03.17.2024 06:03 Photo ID: 8292722 VIRIN: 240310-A-HK139-6742 Resolution: 5787x3508 Size: 3.34 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Paratroopers Receive Combat Action Badge [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.