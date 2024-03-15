Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paratroopers Receive Combat Action Badge [Image 3 of 4]

    Paratroopers Receive Combat Action Badge

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division receive combat action badges while deployed to the Middle East on March 10, 2024.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2024
    Date Posted: 03.17.2024 06:03
    Photo ID: 8292721
    VIRIN: 240310-A-HK139-3479
    Resolution: 4616x3085
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paratroopers Receive Combat Action Badge [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    CAB
    combat action badge
    82CAB-82ABN

