Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division receive combat action badges while deployed to the Middle East on March 10, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2024 06:03
|Photo ID:
|8292720
|VIRIN:
|240310-A-HK139-5120
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Paratroopers Receive Combat Action Badge [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
