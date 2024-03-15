U.S. Army Capt. Sarah Runey Portrait on March 14, 2024. Runey is an Operations Officer for C Company "Dust-off," 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2024 05:55
|Photo ID:
|8292718
|VIRIN:
|240315-A-ID763-1575
|Resolution:
|7852x5237
|Size:
|15.54 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Capt. Sarah Runey Portrait [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT