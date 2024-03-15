U.S. Army Capt. Sarah Runey Portrait on March 14, 2024. Runey is an Operations Officer for C Company "Dust-off," 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 03.17.2024 05:55 Photo ID: 8292715 VIRIN: 240315-A-ID763-3971 Resolution: 5304x7952 Size: 15.44 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Capt. Sarah Runey Portrait [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.