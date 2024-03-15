Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Capt. Sarah Runey Portrait on March 14, 2024. Runey is an Operations Officer for C Company "Dust-off," 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    82nd Airborne Division
    MEDEVAC
    Pilot
    82nd CAB
    Dust Off
    HH-60

