U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus flies over Northern California, March 16, 2024. The KC-46 flew along with a C-5M Super Galaxy, KC-10 Extender and C-17 Globemaster III as a “Parade of Heavies,” showcasing the various aircraft Travis Air Force Base's operates. The "Parade of Heavies" was part of Travis AFB's Wings Over Solano air show and open house. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2024 21:48
|Photo ID:
|8292638
|VIRIN:
|240316-F-YT028-1316
|Resolution:
|6599x4404
|Size:
|530.66 KB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT