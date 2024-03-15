U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ben Schaftel, 21st Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III Pilot, speaks to aircrew somewhere over Northern California during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house March 16, 2024. The C-17 flew along with the KC-46A Pegasus, C-5M Super Galaxy and the KC-10 Extender as a “Parade of Heavies,” showcasing the various aircraft Travis AFB operates. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2024 Date Posted: 03.16.2024 21:48 Photo ID: 8292635 VIRIN: 240316-F-YT028-1135 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 982.27 KB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.