Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house

U.S. Air Force Capt. Corey Pinsonneault, 21st Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, performs preflight checklists prior to take off at Sacramento Mather Airport, California, during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house March 16, 2024. The C-17 was one of four Travis AFB aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

