U.S. Air Force Capt. Corey Pinsonneault, 21st Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, performs preflight checklists prior to take off at Sacramento Mather Airport, California, during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house March 16, 2024. The C-17 was one of four Travis AFB aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2024 21:48
|Photo ID:
|8292634
|VIRIN:
|240316-F-YT028-1005
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT