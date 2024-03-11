Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house

    Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    An aerial view of the Travis Air Force Base, California, during the Wings Over Solano air show and open house March 16, 2024. The air show included performances by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and a “Parade of Heavies,” which featured all four Travis AFB airframes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

    This work, Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17 Globemaster III
    Travis AFB
    Wings Over Solano

