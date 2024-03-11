An aerial view of the Travis Air Force Base, California, during the Wings Over Solano air show and open house March 16, 2024. The air show included performances by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and a “Parade of Heavies,” which featured all four Travis AFB airframes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2024 Date Posted: 03.16.2024 21:48 Photo ID: 8292637 VIRIN: 340316-F-YT028-1291 Resolution: 3359x1890 Size: 328.1 KB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.