    27 SOAMXS redesignates to 16 SOAMXS [Image 5 of 5]

    27 SOAMXS redesignates to 16 SOAMXS

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Harry Seibert, 27th Special Operation Maintenance Group commander, left, and Lt. Col. Sean Allen, 16th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, right, uncase the new guidon of the redesignated 16th SOAMXS during a ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., March 15, 2024. The redesignation was enacted to better align the unit with its identity and mission: to develop elite maintainers ready to generate safe, reliable aircraft to execute special operations missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.16.2024 15:50
    Photo ID: 8292526
    VIRIN: 240315-F-FY723-4674
    Resolution: 4052x2706
    Size: 710.78 KB
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
    Spectre
    27 SOAMXS
    AC-130J
    16 SOAMXS

