27 SOAMXS redesignates to 16 SOAMXS

U.S. Air Force Col. Harry Seibert, 27th Special Operation Maintenance Group commander, left, and Lt. Col. Sean Allen, 16th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, right, uncase the new guidon of the redesignated 16th SOAMXS during a ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., March 15, 2024. The redesignation was enacted to better align the unit with its identity and mission: to develop elite maintainers ready to generate safe, reliable aircraft to execute special operations missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Swift)

